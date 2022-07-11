Akshay Kumar Shares Raksha Bandhan BTS Photos With Bhumi Pednekar, Aanand L Rai, Take a Look

After essaying the role of fearless warrior Prithviraj Chauhan on the big screen, Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for the release of his comedy-drama movie Raksha Bandhan. On Monday, Akshay Kumar shared a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of the film. From smiling alongside Bhumi Pednekar and director Aanand L Rai to posing with the entire cast of the film, the post sees Akshay Kumar dressed as his character Lala Kedarnath. While sharing the post, the actor highlights that the film celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters.

Advertisement

He called Raksha Bandhan, “A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding. Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month. #RakshaBandhan releasing on 11th August in cinemas."

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan also features Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Bankrolled jointly by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

The movie's plot chronicles the life of a responsible big brother who fulfils his promise of settling all her younger sisters before getting married. Although his vow becomes a massive hindrance to his own love story, the brother never backs down thereby setting a major example for society.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar’s last release was the action drama Samrat Prithviraj directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. This movie marked the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar. Besides Raksha Bandhan, Akshay also has Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.