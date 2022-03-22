Akshay Kumar Showers Praise on Kriti Sanon's Mimi; Says ‘It Was Not an Easy Role'

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her latest release Bachchhan Paandey co-starring Akshay Kumar. Recently, during the promotions of the action-thriller, the actress who portrayed a surrogate mother in her film Mimi received praises from the Khiladi of Bollywood.

Talking about Kriti’s acting prowess, especially referring to the hit film of last year which she solely lead, Mimi, Akshay said in an interview with RJ Anurag Pandey, “I was surprised that anybody can understand the emotions because to understand the fact that you are pregnant and to get into the skin of the character in such a lovely way without having any kind of a bump, I think it was a very easy ride which you took. I thought it was a very difficult role to perform, it was not an easy role."

The Heropanti actress had won unanimous praises for her role in Mimi which was highly spoken of for the longest time, owing it all to Kriti’s ability to shoulder this responsibility and how. Clearly, the impact of Mimi is still on and will definitely not be forgotten ever.

Speaking about Bachchhan Paandey, the movie is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie ‘Veeram’. Bachchhan Paandey presents Akshay Kumar in the role of a gangster, whereas Kriti Sanon is playing the role of a journalist. The film was released in theatres on March 18.

After her latest release, Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti Sanon has a number of films in the pipeline including Adipurush, Shehzada, Bhediya, Ganapath, and another unannounced project with Anurag Kashyap.

