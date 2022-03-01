Akshay Kumar Shows Bachchhan Paandey's Romantic Side in New Song Meri Jaan with Kriti Sanon

Singer B Praak has proved lucky for Akshay Kumar in the past, with the Bollywood actor having collaborating with Punjabi hitmaker multiple times in the past. The two have come together once again for romantic track for his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. Titled Meri Jaan Meri Jaan, the song shows a romantic side of the feared gangster being played by Akshay in the upcoming actioner.

Bachchhan Paandey promises all the elements of an out-and-out big screen entertainer. After the evil and deadly song Maarkhayegaa, that introduced audiences to the protagonist Akshay Kumar in and as Bachchhan Paandey, the second song Meri Jaan Meri Jaan, composed by Jaani, is guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings.

With sparkling chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the melodious love song, shot at some breathtaking locations in Rajasthan, has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharyaa.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey, whose trailer opened to an overwhelming response, also stars a talented ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The action-packed trailer of Bachchhan Paandey shows Myra Devekar (Kriti Sanon) as an aspiring director who embarks on a journey with her friend Vishu (Arshad Warsi) to make a biopic on a real-life gangster. Her extensive research to found her subject leads her to the most menacing, one eyed Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar) of Baghwa.

Get ready for ‘Holi Pe Goli’ as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022.

