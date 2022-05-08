Akshay Kumar Spends First Mother's Day Without His Mom, Pens Emotional Note Remembering Her

On the special day of Mother’s Day, several Bollywood superstars and celebrities have taken to social media to share heartwarming posts with their mothers. However, some of them were not fortunate enough to have their mothers by their side on this occasion. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who lost his mother in September last year, spent his first Mother’s day without her presence. The superstar took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback photo with his mom, Aruna Bhatia and penned an emotional note.

He wrote in his note that not a single day goes by without him missing her. But on the occasion of Mother’s Day, seeing everyone post with their moms, he is remembering her even more.

Take a look at the post:

Akshay’s mother passed away on September 8 last year. She was admitted to the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Informing of his mother’s passing, the actor had tweeted, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti."

Akshay Kumar’s parents Hari Om Bhatia and Aruna Bhatia lived in Amritsar, Punjab, where the actor was born. They later moved to Delhi, where the actor spent his childhood days in Chandni Chowk. After his sister was born, the family moved to Koliwada in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has several projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Prithiviraj,

Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Mission Cinderella, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Selfiee and the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

