Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Ever since the Abbas Zafar directorial started rolling this January, fans are curious to learn about the film’s latest updates. However, recently, the fans were left horrified after a chilling incident in connection with the film came to light.

A makeup artist of the film, Shravan Vishwakarma, was attacked by a leopard while he was on his way to the shooting location in Mumbai’s Film City. The 27-year-old artist was returning to the sets on his motorbike after dropping his friend from the shoot when he collided with the animal. Reportedly, the leopard was chasing a pig. The makeup artist was rushed to the hospital for treatment. His medical expenses are being covered by Akshay Kumar’s production company, according to reports.

“I had come to drop my friend from the bike. It was a little far from the shoot location and a pig crossed the road. I thought of getting out of there quickly. As soon as I increased the speed of the bike, I saw that a leopard was running after the pig," Shravan told India Today.

“My bike collided with the leopard. After that, all I remember is that I fell from the bike and the leopard was roaming around me, then I don’t remember anything. I had been unconscious. Later people probably came and took me to the doctor," he added.

Post the incident, the President of All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA), Suresh Shyamlal Gupta asked the government to take necessary action regarding the safety of those shooting in Film City.

As reported by India Today, pointing out the lack of streetlights in the area, the AICWA President, “I want the government to pay attention to this matter. Film City has been built on three hundred acres. If you visit here at night, there is no facility of even street lights. There is a lack of lights and because of this accidents are happening continuously. The matter is near the helipad area, where the shooting of Akshay’s film was going on."

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan brings together two of Bollywood’s most famous action heroes Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. This will be the first time the Ram Setu actor and Baaghi fame actor will be sharing screen space together, packing some powerful punches. Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and Alaya F have also been roped in for crucial roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in December 2023.

