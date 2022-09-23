Akshay Kumar Starrer Gorkha To Go On Floors In Summer 2023; Deets Inside

Akshay Kumar has several films in his pipeline, one of which is Gorkha. Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 war. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the film is likely to go on floors in Summer 2023. As reported by Mid-Day, the makers are trying to make the film ‘as authentic as possible’. The report further claims that while the scripting of the film is likely to be completed by March 2023, the shooting will begin following that.

“They want the war to be shown differently from how it has been depicted so far on screen. The makers are delving deep into the war hero’s life, and reaching out to his colleagues to etch out the ensemble characters. Their focus is to make the drama as authentic as possible. With the scripting going on till March, the film will tentatively kick off in 2023 summer," a source cited by the news portal claimed.

For the unversed, Gorkha is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). The film will be helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. The first poster of the film was released in 2021 which presented Akshay as a war hero.

In August this year, Anand L Rai told Pinkvilla, “We will only make the film when we feel that we are 100 percent right with the subject and we have cracked it well."

“We are finding the right bound script and the process is on as we speak. That’s the process we follow for all our films," he added.

Akshay Kumar and Anand L Rai recently collaborated for Raksha Bandhan too, which was released on August 11 this year. However, the film failed to impress the audience and did not perform well at the box office.

