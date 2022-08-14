Akshay Kumar Starrer Raksha Badhan Fails to Pick Pace On Saturday, Collects Rs. 6.51 Crs at Box Offce

Aanand L Rai’s film, Raksha Bandhan, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, was one of the big releases of the year that chose to take up the extended festive weekend. The film hit the theatres on Raksha Bandhan, i.e., on the 11th of August, alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. On its third day, i.e., on Saturday, the film failed to show any growth.

On Saturday, the film collected just Rs. 6.51 crores, a mere Rs. 11 lakhs more than the Friday collection, despite Fridaybeing a work day and Saturday being a partial holiday. The film had opened at Rs. 8. 20 crores, and it looks like the film might not be able to show any significant growth on Day 4 as well. Going by the numbers, it seems the film will end up somewhere between Rs.9-12 crores on Day 4. The total collection so far has been Rs. 21.11 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers and wrote, “#RakshaBandhan shows no upturn on Day 3… Remains in the same range as Day 2, despite the weekend factor… 3-day total is definitely distressing… Needs to gather speed on the two big days [Sun-Mon]… Thu 8.20 cr, Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr. Total: ₹ 21.11 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Aanand L Rai also addressed the film being called regressive and said, “You can’t ignore this. I know, we should be very progressive, we are in many ways. But there are many things that need to be taken care of and you can’t shut your eyes off. Not talking about it will not give you a solution. As a maker, I can’t write articles, I can’t make documentaries. My only way of expressing myself is through films. So, if you feel there is something regressive about this, that means there is time to correct our society. I can say we are the best in the world, but are we? We are trying our best. This thing of us (the actors and filmmaker) coming together and telling you a story like Raksha Bandhan where you feel there is something regressive, that means our intention was just to take the focus there. Let’s not ignore it, let’s deal with it. So next time when I make a film, you’ll not find that kind of regression."

