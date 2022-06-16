Akshay Kumar Starrer Raksha Bandhan To Clash With Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha On August 11

By dropping a heartwarming teaser of his upcoming film, Akshay Kumar on Thursday announced the release date of his film Raksha Bandhan as August 11. The actor who was recently seen in Manushi Chhillar co-starrer historical drama Samrat Prithviraj is set to be back with the Anand L Rai film.

The Atrangi Re star took to Instagram and posted a teaser of Raksha Bandhan along with the release date of the film. He wrote, “ Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours! ❤️ #RakshaBandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022. #ReturnToFeelings #RakshaBandhan11August."

Take a look:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS Sara Ali Khan Apologises to Akshay Kumar for 'Stalking' Him During Atrangi Re Shoot

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to express their excitement on the project. While one fan wrote, “Excited for this as I was excited for another film of yours. Waiting for the trailer and posters. #RakshaBandhan ♥️." Another fan commented, “Anand L Rai makes a wholesome family entertainer. He is man to trust and look upto. Expecting it to be a good family entertainer with loads emotions, drama and soulful music."

Interestingly, the Akshay Kumar film will be locking horns with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer’s much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chadda. The movie was earlier supposed to release in April. The makers postponed the film to avoid clashing with Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. It will be intriguing to see how both the films perform at the box office since they will enjoy the Independence Day weekend.

Advertisement

It is to be noted that earlier, Akshay Kumar shifted Bachchan Pandey’s release date to avoid a clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which was set to release on Christmas.

Soon after which the actor had shifted the release date to August 11, and now co-incidentally Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan is set to lock horns with Laal Singh Chaddha. It will be intriguing to see which of the films rakes in the moolah at the box office, or a change in the release date will take place again.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Akshay wrapped up the shooting of the film in October last year. He shared a picture with the director and wrote, “Here’s to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there’s no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster."

Raksha Bandhan also features Bhumi Pednekar in an important role.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.