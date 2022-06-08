Akshay Kumar Starrer Samrat Prithviraj Yet to Reach 50 Crore Mark, Will It Be a Box Office Flop?

Samrat Prithviraj was the biggest release last weekend. The YRF film, which has Akshay Kumar in the titular role, was underwhelming with its opening. While did pull up in its first weekend, looks like it is hitting a dud again as the week progresses.

The film, helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, showed dip on Tuesday as well after Monday’s severe dip. On Tuesday, the film collected Rs. 4.25 crore as compared to Rs. 5 crores on Monday. Even now, the film has not been able to reach the 50 crore mark and the total collection stands at Rs. 48.65 crores. It would reach the mark by today. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SamratPrithviraj continues its downward trend… Trending is extremely weak, there’s zilch hope to cover lost ground on weekdays or next weekend…Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr, Tue 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 48.65 cr. #India biz." See the tweet here:

Advertisement

The performance of the film is not upto the mark, and the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stands in stark contrast. Even on its third Tuesday, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer collected Rs. 2.16 crores and is now eying the 200 crore mark. In fact, it has already crossed the mark worldwide.

Reports have been doing the rounds that footfalls for Samrat Prithviraj are not great too. Bollywood Hungama had reported that many shows of the film were cancelled owing to low footfalls and that occupancy were in single digits. If this continues, then the film will lose its screens, which would in turn be given go films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. We wonder if the film will be able to buck up, because if not, it will be a flop, like Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Samrat Prithviraj marked the debut of Manushi Chhillar and also starred Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Manav Vij.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.