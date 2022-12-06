Akshay Kumar Stuns With His Chhatrapati Shivaji Look As He Begins Shooting For His Debut Marathi Movie

Akshay Kumar has begun shooting for his debut Marathi movie - ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video, flaunting his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for the film. In the clip, Akshay can be seen walking inside a king’s court as he sported a traditional Marathi outfit with a mustache and turban. Don’t forget to miss his intense expressions too! In the caption to the video, Akshay wrote, ‘Jay Bhawani, Jay Shivaji’.

Soon after the video was shared, fans flooded the comments section expressing excitement for the film. While some already declared it a ‘blockbuster’, others talked about how the film will surely be loved by all. “Amazing performance of this movie will be awesome," one of the fans wrote. Check out Akshay Kumar’s Shivaji Maharaj look here:

Advertisement

The actor’s Marathi debut has build immense anticipation amongst moviegoers and has increased the excitement level to a new high. The movie is about the story of Seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history. Earlier today, Akshay shared another picture announcing that he has begun shooting for the film.

‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Vaseem Qureshi. Besides Akshay, the film also has an ensemble cast consisting of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde. It is a Qureshi Production presentation and is all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar was also seen in Samrat Prithviraj which also starred Manushi Chhillar. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here