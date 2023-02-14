Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have begun talks on Hera Pheri 3, a new report has claimed. Over the past few months, it has been reported that while Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have already said their yes to the film, Akshay wasn’t going to be a part of the film. He had also confirmed passing the project last year. It was also rumoured that Kartik Aaryan will be replacing him but the deal fell apart. However, it seems that the OG gang is reconsidering reuniting.

A source told Pinkvilla that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal came together last Saturday to discuss the possibility of reuniting for Hera Pheri 3. “On Saturday, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and (producer) Firoz Nadiadwala had a long meeting at Empire Studios in Mumbai. This is the first time in years that the original team of Hera Pheri was (under) the same roof. In fact, on seeing them all together, the entire staff at Empire Studio got emotional and expressed their excitement," the insider told the publication.

The report hinted that things seem to be falling into place. “It’s all coming together and hopefully, we would hear an official announcement from the stakeholders soon. Once everything is in place, an official announcement shall be made on the project. Things are fine right now, and moving well in favour of the film happening with the original trio," the source added.

The Hera Pheri franchise began in March 2000, with the film growing to become a cult classic. The first film also starred Tabu in the lead. While she did not return for the sequel, Hera Pheri 2, in 2006, the OG trio starred with Bipasha Basu and Bipasha Basu. The film was also a massive hit. It is now to see if and when fans will get the happy news of Hera Pheri 3.

