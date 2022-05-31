Akshay Kumar Takes Holy Dip in River Ganga After Performing Puja With Manushi Chhillar; Watch

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj. The actor on Monday promoted his film in Varanasi, where he was spotted performing a pooja on the banks of river Ganga. He was accompanied by his film’s co-star and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a picture of himself wearing a pink kurta and holding a ‘puja thaali’ in his hands with diyas and flowers in it. Akshay had a red tika on his forehead as he performed a puja on the banks of river Ganga. Later, he also shared a video of him jumping into the river Ganga.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, “Team #SamratPrithviraj in Varanasi yesterday. Film releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on a big screen near you on 3rd June."

The Akshay Kumar-led period drama’s title was recently changed from ‘Prithviraj’ to ‘Samrat Prithviraj.’ Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced its decision to change the film’s title on Friday following multiple discussions with the Shree Rajput Karni Sena that had objected to the earlier name on grounds that it was disrespectful.

Karni Sena had written to YRF, demanding a title change. The group — its protests had led to a name change for Sanjay Leela’s Bhansali’s 2018 period film “Padmavat" — wanted the title of the film on the legendary warrior king to reflect his status as ‘Samrat’ (emperor).

“As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title of the Film to ‘Samrat Prithviraj’," the production house said in its response to Karni Sena national president Mahipalsingh Makrana.

“We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us," YRF said in the letter.

The banner went on to thank the Karni Sena and its members for understanding its “good intentions" on the depiction of the great warrior in the film, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and featuring Kumar as the Rajput king.

