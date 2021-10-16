Akshay Kumar Thanks Retired Army Officer for Pointing Out Mistake in 'Gorkha' Poster

After Atrangi Re and Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar is collaborating with Aanand L Rai on their third film Gorkha, which Rai will be producing. The film is a biopic based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). On Friday, the first poster of the film released, where Akshay could be seen looking fierce, holding a curved knife or Khukri. However, on Saturday, an ex Gorkha officer pointed out a major mistake in the poster. Taking to Twitter, Major Manik M Jolly pointed out that a traditional Khukri looks different than depicted in the poster. Akshay then responded to him, saying they will take utmost care while filming the movie.

Major Manik M Jolly tweeted on Saturday, “Dear @akshaykumar ji, as an ex Gorkha officer, my thanks to you for making this movie. However, details matter. Kindly get the Khukri right. The sharp edge is on the other side. It is not a sword. Khukri strikes from inner side of blade. Ref pic of Khukri att. Thanks."

To this, Akshay responded, “Dear Maj Jolly, thank you so much for pointing this out. We’ll take utmost care while filming. I’m very proud and honoured to be making Gorkha. Any suggestions to get it closest to reality would be most appreciated," with folded hands emoji.

The ex Gorkha officer had also pointed out a mistake in the poster of Sam Bahaur, the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw starring Vicky Kaushal. He had written, “Someone who’s been dressed wrongly as evident from Colored images. He’s a Gurkha Officer. He wore Black rank badges , not golden. This is the least that’s expected from movie makers. Get the uniform right of such legendary soldiers.

@vickykaushal09 - Another proud Gurkha."

Meanwhile, Gorkha will be helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. It is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and presented by Akshay and Colour Yellow Productions in association with Cape of Good Films.

