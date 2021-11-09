Akshay Kumar Thinks Katrina Kaif is Ready for Marriage Amid Wedding Rumours With Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might not have confirmed anything on this front but the rumours of them tying the knot have been doing the rounds for a long time now. Reports also suggest that they already had their Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s residence during Diwali. Amid these speculations, Katrina’s Sooryavanshi co-star and frequent collaborator Akshay Kumar feels that the actress is ready for marriage.

Her knowledge of Indian utensils was tested on The Kapil Sharma Show and after she almost passed the test, Akshay gave his verdict. They appeared on the show to promote their latest film Sooryavanshi. After the release of the episode, host Kapil Sharma shared an uncensored video where Katrina can be seen guessing the names and purposes of the utensils.

Advertisement

Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Move into Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s Building Post Wedding: Report

A makeshift kitchen was arranged for the task with several everyday use utensils including a ladle, grater, tongs and strainer kept there. Kapil then asked her the purpose of every utensil. After she managed to answer almost everything correctly, an impressed Kapil said, “Sara kuch pata hai yaar (She knows everything,)."

Then Akshay said that Katrina is ready, to which Kapil asked what is she ready for? Akshay replied, “Shaadi (marriage)."

However, the fun did not end there. Katrina also seemed to be unaware of the fact that Akshay co-produced Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. In the uncensored clip, she could be seen praising the director to which Akshay chimed in and said that he, too, has done a lot of work. He then said, “Main aadha producer hoon, meri koi baat hi nahi hai (I’m the co-producer and yet no mention about me)?"

Advertisement

To this, a shocked Katrina replied, “One second, you are the producer of this film?" Then she added, “Thoda aur, thoda aur, thoda aur paisa milega (Can I get some more money)?" Katrina’s response left everyone in splits.

Katrina then talked about how she is interested in starring in a female-cop film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which has given films like Simbaa and Singham. She then urged Akshay Kumar to be a producer on that film a well.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal already had their Roka ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s residence during Diwali. “Since the Diwali dates were auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts," a source revealed to India Today.

It’s being reported that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.