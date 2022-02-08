Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Come Together for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; Share Action-Filled Teaser

After a lot of speculations, it has finally been confirmed that action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be starring in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Despite having the same name as the Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer film, reports say that this is not a remake of the 1998 classic. It will hit the big screens on Christmas, next year.

On February 5, Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan had taken to her Instagram handle to drop a video that had several glimpses of Amitabh and Govinda from their 1998 superhit movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Through the video, she teased the announcement of this film but it was postponed as legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away the very next day.

The makers made the announcement via a video of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, sharing a glimpse of what the film would be like. Akshay and Tiger, too, took to their respective social media handles to announce the film. Akshay wrote, “The year you debuted in this world, I debuted in films. Phir bhi muqabla karoge Chote Miyan? Chal phir ho jaye full-on action! 😁 @tigerjackieshroff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Christmas 2023."

Tiger Shroff’s post read, “Double Action, Double Dhamaka!! Ready Bade @akshaykumar akshaykumar toh khiladiyo ki tarah dikhaye heropanti ? So excited to present to you all , the Biggest action entertainer ever #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan."

Producer Vashu Bhagnani says, “It’s a film very close to my heart as it brought together two legends Amit ji and Govinda and was directed by my favourite Davidji. It is heartening to see my Chote Miyan Jackky recreate that magic along with Ali Abbas Zafar who has a brilliant vision for the film."

“I am so humbled to have Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff be our Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan for a new generation of audiences in 2023," he added.

Besides Vashu Bahgnani, the movie is produced Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar.

Produced by Pooja Entertainment production, the film is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

