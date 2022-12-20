Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan To Start Rolling on Jan 17

Director Ali Abbas Zafar’s next big-budget project Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, has been making headlines and there’s been a lot of curiosity around it. Now, the makers have finally put an end to all the anticipation. According to a report by Pinkvilla, this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will go on floors next year on January 17.

The Pinkvilla report suggests that the first schedule of the filming process will be conducted from January 17 in Mumbai’s Yash Raj Studios while the next segment will be held at Filmcity. Actors Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Prithviraj Sukumaranthe will start shooting on the aforementioned date. The India schedule will be wrapped in 40 days, before the cast and crew members of the film will embark on their next destination, straight to the foreign soil of Europe and UAE.

Sources have told Pinkvilla, further claims that huge film sets have been arranged both in Yash Raj Studios and Filmcity at an exorbitant price. The entire 40-day filming in India will be completed by the end of February. The filmmakers have further revealed that the upcoming film will be shot for over 100 days in total across the globe, making it one of the most-anticipated films of the year. Touted to be a high-octane action thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is expected to have a bombastic 2023 release.

Advertisement

This Ali Abbas Zafar directorial houses a star-studded cast ensemble of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaranthe along with Sonakshi Sinha and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in the lead roles. The director and Prithviraj have had long discussions regarding the actor’s character in the film. Speaking about Prithviraj’s character, a Pinkvilla source revealed, “It’s a dramatic character for Prithviraj and not those run-of-the-mill villains."

“While there is no reference point for the way his character is curated in Hindi cinema, the closest that one can think off is Raoul Silva in Sky Fall. It’s not just a role driven by action, but there lie strong emotions in the character and it’s this aspect that attracted Prithviraj to the film," added the source.

Speaking of Akshay Kumar, the Padman actor will first finish his shooting for an untitled Dharma Productions film, based on the biopic of KC Shankaran. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff will first wrap the first scheduled shoot for a yet-to-be-revealed film, produced collaboratively by Pooja Entertainment and Jagan Shakti Eagle, alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Movies News here