Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s Production Budget Estimated Around Rs 120 Crore: Report

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Ali Abbas Zafar action thriller announcement titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan left movie buffs all excited. The Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani production is all set to go on floors by the end of this year for a Christmas 2023 release. Fans are keen to know the details of the upcoming flick. And we have got you the whopping amount that’s being put in the highly anticipated film. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is among the costliest action thrillers of next year with an overall budget upside of Rs 300 crore.

The entertainment portal quoted a source close to the development saying, “Ali Abbas Zafar and his creative team are planning to mount this as one of the biggest action thrillers of Bollywood. The production cost for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be around Rs 120 crore, which is the highest ever for an Akshay Kumar film till date. Ali is working on the pre-production right now, designing the stunt scenes keeping the capabilities of Akshay and Tiger in mind."

As per the report, the COP for most Akshay Kumar films made in the last 2 years and also the ones in the making fall in the range of Rs 35 to 60 crore (excluding his fees), and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan two to three times higher than the ones in the making.

The Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff actioner is said to be the highlight of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and not just Ali and the two actors along with the Bhagnanis are aware of the expectations.

Another update on the flick is that it isn’t the remake of the eponymous 1999 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, confirmed the source. “There is a talk about the film being a remake of 1999 original fronted by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, but that’s not the case as Ali has written a completely new script," the source added.

While the production cost for the movie is a whopping amount, the two actors along with the director take away around Rs 200 to 210 crore as their respective fees. A major chunk of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be shot in London.

Considering the marketing cost of the movie, the total budget of the Akshay-Tiger starrer will be in the range of Rs 350 crore, which is among the highest ever for a Hindi film.

