Akshay Kumar to Be Back As Raju in Hera Pheri 3, Claims Report; Trouble for Kartik Aaryan?

Here’s some good news for all Hera Pheri 3 fans! While it was earlier reported that Akshay Kumar will no longer be a part of the superhit franchise, a recent report by Pinkvilla has now claimed that Akshay might return as Raju in the movie. Reportedly, Akshay and Firoz Nadiadwala met multiple times over the last few days ‘to sort out differences’.

“While everything was on paper with regard to the casting of Hera Pheri 3 with Kartik Aaryan, the tides are now changing again. Over the last 10 days, Firoz has met Akshay Kumar a couple of times to sort out all the differences and get him back to the loved franchise," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The source also added that discussions with Akshay are currently underway and the actor has also ‘shown interest to collaborate with Firoz’. While Akshay had earlier said that he wasn’t satisfied with the script of the film, it has now been reported that the makers are now willing to work upon it as well. “While there were reports of finances not working out, the reason for Akshay not doing Hera Pheri was never the money, but the script. He knows how big a franchise is and didn’t want to take things for granted just to capitalize on the brand name. But now, he and Firoz will sit down and decide on all the aspects of Hera Pheri 3. If everything goes well, Akshay could be back as Raju in Hera Pheri 3," the source said.

Meanwhile, if Akshay Kumar returns to the Hera Pheri franchise, it will be interesting to see if Kartik Aaryan won’t be a part of the project anymore. The reports of Kartik replacing Akshay made headlines after Paresh Rawal answered a fan on Twitter who had asked, “@SirPareshRawal sir is it true that Kartik Aryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 ??" To this, Rawal had replied, “Yes it’s true".

However, it was later reported that Kartik won’t be playing Raju in the movie. It should also be noted that the actor has so far not confirmed his association with the film. When asked about being a part of Hera Pheri 3 in a recent interview with Indian Express, Kartik said, “I am still surprised! That’s it."

Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and was a massive success. Its iconic characters are still loved by all. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released in 2006 and recreated the magic of the first film. Now, fans have been waiting for the third installment in the franchise.

