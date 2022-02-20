Akshay Kumar to Not Postpone Raksha Bandhan Despite Clash With Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on Aug 11: Report

Just a few days back it was announced that Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha has been postponed and will not be released on April 14. The movie will now hit the theatres on August 11. Issued the statement, Aamir Khan Productions had also thanked the makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush to postpone their release from August 11 and to avoid the clash. Despite this, there is one movie with which Laal Singh Chaddha is most likely to clash at the box office.

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan will also be releasing on August 11 and if reports are to be believed, it will not be postponed. As per a report in the Times of India, Aamir Khan’s team has sent out feelers to Akshay Kumar, but sources say that Raksha Bandhan will not be changing its release date. It is also because August 11 happens to be the festival of Raksha Bandhan and therefore looks like a perfect date for a movie that revolves around the same.

Apart from this, reports also claim that Akshay Kumar is confident about his movie and feel that Raksha Bandhan can survive at the box office despite the clash. Moreover, with the independence day ahead, the movie is also likely to make good business.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and is been directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is based on Tom Hanks’s 1994 blockbuster Forrest Gump which is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut, and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022," the statement which mentioned the postponement of the movie’s release date had mentioned.

