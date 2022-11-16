Akshay Kumar to Play Real-life Hero Jaswant Singh Gill in Upcoming Biopic, See First Look

Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar are bringing the brave act of an Indian hero to the audiences. The superstar is all set to portray the real life story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who under very difficult circumstances saved miners trapped in a Coal mine in 1989.

The Union Minister of Coal and Mines-Govt of India Shri Pralhad Joshi commemorated late Gill on Twitter.

Overwhelmed with the opportunity of playing such an honourable role on the screen, Akshay Kumar expressed his delight on Twitter, replying to the minister, “Grateful to you @JoshiPralhad ji, for recalling India’s first coal mine rescue mission - this day 33yrs ago. मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मैं #SardarJaswantSinghGill जी का किरदार अपनी फ़िल्म में निभा रहा हूँ. It’s a story like no other!"

While sharing the announcement on their social media handle Vashu Bhagnani retweeted, saying, “Remembering Late #SardarJaswantSinghGill on this day ,who rescued the lives of miners who were stuck in the coal mines of Raniganj under very difficult circumstances. It is indeed an honour and privilege to showcase his heroic act in our next film."

The film will be directed by Tinu Suresh Desai who had earlier worked with Akshay Kumar on the National Award winning film Rustom.

Pooja Entertainment, the production house fronted by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, has been bankrolling some of the most anticipated projects. They have previously given us some amazing films like Coolie no.1, Biwi no.1, Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Faltu, Jawaani Jaaneman, and many more.

Their untitled real life rescue drama starring Akshay Kumar is scheduled to release in 2023.

