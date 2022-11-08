Home » News » Movies » Akshay Kumar to Revive Hera Pheri, Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana? Here's What We Know

Akshay Kumar to Revive Hera Pheri, Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana? Here's What We Know

Since his films like Welcome, Hera Pheri and Awara Pagal Deewana have found their place in pop culture, Akshay Kumar is eager to revive them once again.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: November 08, 2022, 16:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Akshay Kumar in a still from Phir Hera Pheri
Akshay Kumar in a still from Phir Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar is not only known for starring in high-octane action films but also his impeccable comic timing across multiple comedy films. As such, it’s quite natural for the actor to be interested in reviving some of his most cherished comedy films like Hera Pheri, elcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana, that too with the help of Firoz Nadiadwala.

According to sources quoted by PinkVilla, “Over the years, Akshay Kumar and comedy have proved to be a lethal combo, and the actor has delivered few of the most iconic characters for Hindi cinema in this space, which have formed a part of pop culture too. Three of his many loved characters are Raju from Hera Pheri, Guru Gulab Khatri from Awara Pagal Deewana, and Rajiv from Welcome. Come 2023, and he will be revisiting these characters one after the other with Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3."

The source further informed that Akshay and Firoze Nadiadwala had fleshed out details over multiple meetings in a month and have jointly decided to infuse life into the Hindi Cinema with three separate projects. The source revealed, “Akshay and Firoz have had multiple meetings over the last month, to get everything in place for these projects. The idea is to revive the three franchises and bring back the Hindi cinema audience in a big way. The three films fit the bill of post covid content, to create genuine excitement in the audience. The talks are on with 3 top directors (we will bring more on this soon), and we expect an official announcement on one of the three projects in the next few months."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has got a number of projects lined up ahead of him. The actor will get featured in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Tiger Shroff, Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi and Housefull 5 featuring Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol.

first published: November 08, 2022, 16:57 IST
