Akshay Kumar to Star in Priyadarshan's Next, Confirms Hera Pheri Director

Akshay Kumar has quite a packed schedule this year. He has a number of films lined up that are slated to release this year and next year. In midst of this, a report about Akshay doing a Priyadarshan film has been doing rounds on the internet. And now, in an interview with entertainment website Pinkvilla, filmmaker Priyadarshan addressed the rumours and confirmed that he is doing a film with Akshay soon.

Talking to the publication, the Hera Pheri director opened up about the speculation of him doing his next project with Akshay. He said that he is planning on a film with the actor but it is still in the scripting stage. He told Pinkvilla: “My film with him is on the scripting stage. Few things are happening, and the film got delayed because of COVID. Two years of pushing have happened, so it is all under discussion. But I am doing a film with him."

Apart from this, rumours about the sequel of the 2004 hit Hulchul have also surfaced on the internet. However, clearing the air, the filmmaker denied the rumours and said that he hasn’t decided upon anything about Hulchul 2. He further asserted he is currently shooting for some ads but no Hindi film is in pipeline yet. However, many discussions are going on with different people but no final decision has been taken yet.

For the unversed, Akshay and Priyadarshan are said to be one of the successful actor-director combos. They have worked on various films together including Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, and Garam Masala. All of them worked well at the box office.

Currently, Priyadarshan is focused on completing the shooting of his upcoming Tamil film Appatha. Meanwhile, Akshay is busy with Prithviraj, OMG 2, Raksha Bandhan, Ranjit Tewari’s untitled film, and Ram Setu.

