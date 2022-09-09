Akshay Kumar Turns 54: Latest and Upcoming Movies of Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AKSHAY KUMAR: Bollywood’s Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 55th birthday today. The actor gained immense attention and popularity after his hit film, Khiladi (1992). Due to his versatility, he has been a part of many thrillers, fast-paced dramas, comedy and patriotic movies, among others, over the years.

He is also a recipient of the Padma Shri Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. Known to give hits after hits at the box office, the last few movies of Akshay Kumar did not fare well. However, failures have never stopped Akshay. On the occasion of his 55th birthday, here’s taking a look at his recently released and upcoming movies.

Recently released movies of Akshay Kumar:

Cuttputli (2022)

Cuttputli is a recent OTT release of Akshay Kumar. It is a psychological crime thriller and a remake of the 2018 Tamil film, Ratsasan. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Joshua LeClair, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta in key roles. It is directed by Ranjit M. Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment. In this film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a rookie cop in a small town that is witnessing serial killings. The cop must hunt down the serial killer to stop the spree of killings in the town. Raksha Bandhan (2022)

This family comedy-drama film stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Gayatri Mishra and Deepika Khanna, among others, and is directed by Aanand L. Rai. Akshay plays the role of the elder brother, who has promised his mother on her deathbed that he will get married only after he marries off his 4 younger sisters to suitable suitors. His love life faces hiccups due to this promise while he relentlessly searches for suitable men for his sisters. Bachchhan Pandey (2022)

Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The movie is about a struggling filmmaker trying to make a biography of a notorious hooligan - Bachchan Pandey (Akshay Kumar). However, things take an unexpected turn when the gangster decides to act in the film. Samrath Prithviraj (2022)

This historical action drama film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role of King Prithviraj Chauhan in this period action drama. The film also marked the debut of Manushi Chhillar in the Hindi film industry.

Upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2023)

The upcoming movie will star Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff together for the first time. It is a remake of the cult classic Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which was released in 1998. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Shah Fahad, is slated to release in 2023. Ram Setu (2022)

Ram Setu is an upcoming action-adventure film directed by Abhishek Sharma. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. It follows an archaeological investigation of the famous Ram Setu bridge. Selfiee (2023)

Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. The movie is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions. Alongside Akshay, Selfiee will also star Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

