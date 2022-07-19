Akshay Kumar Already Has Deadly Reaction Ready If Chris Rock Would Joke About Twinkle Khanna; Watch

Akshay Kumar is making it clear that he will not spare Chris Rock if he dared to joke about his wife Twinkle Khanna. The actor made his intentions public when he was playing the rapid fire with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7. While the episode comes out this Thursday, the trailer of the episode was shared earlier in the day.

In the trailer, Karan asked Akshay how he would react if the international comedian cracked a joke about Twinkle. Khiladi Kumar replied: “I would pay for his funeral." His response left Samantha and Karan in splits.

For the unversed, Chris Rock had cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald look at the Oscars earlier this year. Jada has revealed that she has been battling alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder. Despite her public fight against it, Chris took a dig at her bald look which left Will Smith fuming. The actor walked up on stage and slapped the comedian for his joke and warned him to never talk about his wife again.

At the time, Twinkle had penned a column for the Times of India and shared her reaction to the episode. She joked that Will Smith might have learned the slap lesson from India. “It must have begun when he went to do his item song in Student of the Year 2 and saw Ananya Panday get a resounding slap from her father in a crucial scene. Apparently, a unit member said that an alarmed Smith also asked why people in India kept threatening each other with, ‘one-tight-slap’. I believe he was reassured that Indians are used to hearing this, especially from their parents, and it’s a sign of affection," she wrote.

Seemingly on a more serious note, Twinkle felt that Jada could have gone up on stage and addressed the grievances on her own. She said she doesn’t understand the idea of slapping someone for a joke and cannot wrap her head around ‘man-protecting-his-wife business.’

