Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna Mourn Demise of Pet Dog Cleo: You Took a Part of Our Hearts With You Today’

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna mourned the death of their family dog Cleo. The dog has been with the Kumar- Khanna family for 12 years. The Mission Mangal actor took to his social media handles to pen down an emotional note, writing, “They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you." Akshay relived some sweet memories with his furry friend by sharing pictures with Cleo.

Twinkle Khanna too posted videos Cleo and said that her heart felt heavy and empty at the same time. Twinkle and her family were very fond of Cleo and often shared its pictures and videos on Instagram.

The author wrote alongside the video, “Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don’t know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does."

As soon as the posts hit social media, Akshay and Twinkle’s fans started sending condolences in the comments section. While one fan wrote, “Good Bye cleo,i understand the pain sir of loosing such a good friend from life…God bless you brother @akshaykumar,"another fan wrote, “Heartfelt condolences.. i am familiar with the void that fur babies leave when they cross over.." Another pet lover wrote, “RIP … Each and every pet took a special place in our heart…whether it is dog or any other pet..coz of there love for us.."

An ardent pet lover, Twinkle had shared a long heartfelt post for Cleo a few weeks ago. She wrote, “When I call out her name and she dashes towards me with a crow’s carcass in her mouth, I hold up her face wanting to reprimand her. But as I look into Cleo’s eyes, the colour of molasses and roasted cacao, it becomes clear, the reason why we unzip secret compartments of our heart in order to carefully tuck these creatures inside."

“It is the way our dogs look at us. It doesn’t matter if we are adolescents or grandmothers, comely or plain, hilarious or terrible bores. Their gaze is a place without judgement. Dogs, with their paws, tails and snouts, remind us that we are never more human than when we, like them, love unconditionally," she added

