Akshay Kumar Unveils 'Main Khiladi' Song Teaser from Selfiee; Here's When It's Going to Release

Akshay Kumar had a rocky year with 2022. From Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan to Ram Setu, all his films didn’t quite meet people’s expectations. But with a new year and a new zeal, the Cuttputlli actor is looking forward to a bountiful 2023 with another set of mind-blowing films. The first one in the line is Selfiee. While the actor had recently shared the interesting trailer with the fans, he is all set to launch the first song of the film and that too a remake version of an iconic number.

On Sunday, Khiladi Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share a sneak peek of the first song of Selfiee titled Main Khiladi. The song being a recreation of the 90s chartbuster number Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the film of the same name, it showed Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi grooving together in glamorous clothes. While the original song featured the jodi of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, for the remake, Emraan Hashmi seems to have stepped in Saif Ali Khan’s dancing boots. The caption of the teaser read, “😙Munh se seeti aur 👏haath se taali bajaane ko ho tayyar? Here’s a teaser of #MainKhiladi. Song drops 1st Feb!! #Selfiee in cinemas from 24th Feb."

Excited fans soon took over the comment section to express their excitement. One of them wrote, “Wah Sir Wah! Kya energy hai Sir! Aap fire ho Sir!" Another one commented, “Iss song ko blockbuster hone se koi nahi rok sakta!" Someone else said, “Biggest Chartbuster Song of the year!" A fan stated, “Akshay Sir Khiladi is back!" A fan commented, “Energy level fire! Can’t wait for this blockbuster song!" Another one wrote, “Blockbuster song loading!"

Selfiee is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Sukumaran’s Prithviraj Productions, Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, and Magic Frames. According to reports, Akshay will play a superstar in this suspenseful thriller. Emraan Hashmi, on the other hand, will portray a police officer who is an admirer of the celebrity. The film is expected to release on February 24, 2023. Selfiee stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

