Akshay Kumar Used To Visit Rajesh Khanna For Work During His Initial Days: ‘Main Unke Office Main…’

Akshay Kumar is also known as Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood. Be it professional front or personal, Akshay has nailed all the sectors. Akshay is married to actress-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna. Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001 and are touted as the “IT" couple of Bollywood. However, the actor had never imagined marrying Rajesh Khanna’s daughter.

In an interview with Filmy NewJ, Akshay had said, “There are so many things that have happened in my life that I never thought off. Meine zindagi mein nahi socha tha ki mein Rajesh Khanna ki beti se shaadi karunga. Kabhi bhi nahi socha tha (I never imagined that I would marry Rajesh Khanna’s daughter). Mein unke office mein jaya karta tha apni photo le ke ki mujhe koi kaam de do. Woh bolte they theek hai baad mein aana abhi film bana raha hun (I used to go to his office with my photograph, asking for work. He used to tell me to come later)."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna completed 21 years of their marriage. On the special occasion, the actor had penned a sweet note for his wife. He had written, “Twenty-one years since we’ve been married and yet it feels like I’m just getting to know her. Thank you for making each day feel like the first. Happy Anniversary Tina. 21 years of adventure."

Twinkle Khanna had also wished Akshay Kumar. Sharing a sweet photo with her husband, Twinkle wrote, “On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So, like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’"

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Raksha Bandhan, which was released on August 11. Next, he will feature in Selfiee, which will release in February 2023. He will also be seen opposite Radhika Madan in the Hindi remake of Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

