Akshay Kumar Visits Wife Twinkle Khanna at University of London, Actress Shares Video

Actress-author Twinkle Khanna never fails to entertain her fans with her humour and witty posts on social media. Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram page as her husband Akshay Kumar visited her in London. Twinkle is currently pursuing a Master’s in fiction writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. The actress shared how her husband comes to investigate where she studies and what she is doing at the university.

Twinkle dropped a small video featuring cute moments of her recent meeting with Akshay. In the video, the actress can be seen walking in the university corridor. The video also gave a glimpse of their cute selfie, which was followed by a candid picture of Akshay.

The actress wrote in the caption, “What’s it like to be an older student going back to university to do my Masters? I feel like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it’s a delight to walk around with squeaky-clean ideas. There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils. And I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband comes to pick me up from uni 🙂 Drop a (heart emoji) if you also believe that it’s never too late to do anything at all."

The video went viral on social media as the fans could not stop themselves from praising the actress for the new chapter of her life. One user wrote, “Aww… Proud of you Tina that you are doing your masters. Never too late to learn something new. A willingness to learn is more important than age." Another fan wrote, “God bless you. Most commendable indeed. I’m not sure what you are doing your masters in but with determination, you shall most definitely pass".

The actress is motivating many people across the country. She has proved that age is just a number if you are willing to learn and grow. Till now, she has authored several bestselling books, including Mrs Funnybones, Pyjamas are Forgiving and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

A few months ago, Twinkle joined the university. Her husband Akshay dropped the actress there with their children, Aarav and Nitara. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and has been going strong ever since

