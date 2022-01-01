Akshay Kumar Welcomes New Year with Gayatri Mantra, Hoping for All Things Positive Except Covid

This year, a lot of actors spent New Year’s Eve with their loved ones, taking a little time off to fly off to exotic destinations. Akshay Kumar, who is currently on vacation in the Maldives with his family, greeted the new year with the Gayatri Mantra.

The Sooryavanshi star posted the video on Instagram, writing, “New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid. Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!" He is seen standing outside his cottage in the ocean, facing the sun with his back toward the camera and reciting the Gayatri Mantra.

Advertisement

Akshay and his family flew to the Maldives to usher in the New Year and also to celebrate Twinkle Khanna’s birthday, which was on December 29. The actor had posted a photo of them relaxing in the Maldives. He lovingly wrote, “With you by my facet, even the blues are simple to absorb my stride… Happy birthday Tina."

Twinkle Khanna shares her birthday with her late legendary father, Rajesh Khanna. Remembering him with a never seen picture from her childhood, Twinkle had written on his birthday, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever."

On the professional front, Akshay was last seen in Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, and Atrangi Re last year. Atrangi Re, a film directed by Aanand L Rai and starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, was released in a big way. The film received a fantastic response. In the film, Akshay played a magician and wowed audiences with his incredible performance.

Next, Akshay has some exciting projects in the works. He’ll appear in Cinderella, Ram Setu, and OMG 2: Oh My God! Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey are ranked second and third, respectively.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.