Akshay Kumar Wishes Prithviraj Co-Star Manushi Chillar On Birthday, Shares A Pic Together; See Post

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar who is all set to mark her debut in Bollywood turned 25 on Saturday. Manushi’s co-actor from her upcoming movie Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar had a special message for the actress. The 54-year-old actor shared a picture with Manushi on Instagram along with a sweet note for the actress. The picture featured Manushi in a white ethnic ensemble with embroidered blouse, while Akshay wore a pastel yellow kurta pyjama co-ord set.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Akshay penned a note for Manushi that read, “I know the wait for your debut has been a long one, but you managed it just like a Princess with utmost poise and dignity. Now it’s almost time. Happy birthday Manushi Chhillar, wishing you all the happiness in life.”

Manushi responded to Akshay’s Instagram Post via Instagram Story. The beauty pageant winner shared Akshay’s post on Instagram Story and wrote, “The best Akshay Kumar.”The actress also commented on Akshay post. “Thank you sir!!! Couldn’t have asked for a better costar. You inspire all of us,” she wrote.

Prithiviraj is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. On the occasion of her birthday, Dwivedi, and the film’s producer Aditya Chopra gifted Manushi the ethnic outfit that she wore on the very first day of the shoot for Prithviraj. In an Instagram Reel shared by Manushi, the actress unboxed a package to reveal the red and orange lehenga choli she wore on the sets of Prithviraj.

As she unboxed the gift, Manushi expressed that she was overwhelmed with gratitude. The actress said, “This is a really special surprise and it makes me extra happy to receive this on my birthday.” Manushi also added that she would like to thank director Dwivedi for the “thoughtful and touching gesture” of gifting her an outfit from her debut film. “I’m beaming with joy and it’s going to be a piece of nostalgia for me forever,” said Manushi.

The Haryana-born actress’ debut movie is a historical period drama. The storyline revolves around the fight put up by Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan to protect his region against the invasion of Muhammad of Ghor. Manushi plays the role of Princess Sanyogita who is Prithviraj’s love interest in the film.

