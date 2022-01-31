Akshay Kumar Wraps Up Ram Setu Shooting, Shares Video of His 'Sena' Which Helped Make the Film

Akshay Kumar has wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’ and shared a glimpse of those who helped in making the movie on social media. The Bollywood star posted a video on Instagram where he was heard saying in Hindi, “Aaj meri film ‘Ram Setu’ ka akhri din hai (today is the last day of my film ‘Ram Setu’)."

Sporting long hair, which is his look for the film, Akshay shared that a “vanar sena" was needed in making ‘Ram Setu’ and then gave a glimpse of the cast and crew of the upcoming movie, whom he called his “sena".

Akshay captioned the clip, “Here’s to the wrap of yet another amazing project #RamSetu. I learned so much during the making of this film, it was like going to school all over again. Badi mehnat ki hai hum sabne. Ab bas aapka pyar chahiye."

In addition to Akshay, ‘Ram Setu’ also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. Nushrratt shared the same video and said, “We have left no stones unturned in the making of the fabulous #RamSetu! See you in the theatres this Diwali! It’s a wrap!!"

Jacqueline, who has been surrounded by controversy lately due to the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar case, posted a separate Reel in which she is seen asking Akshay, “What was the best part of shooting the film?" Akshay replies, “The producer." The actress then corrects him, “No, the people." The video then shows various behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets. “#ramsetu what an adventure it was!!! Thank you team for the love you’ve poured into this film," Jacqueline captioned the video.

‘Ram Setu’ is an action-adventure drama that tells a story rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

