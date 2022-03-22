Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Inflated To 'Save Face'? Here's What Reports Claim

Akshar Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey was released on March 18. The film is getting a mixed response from the audience and is doing decent business at the box office. As per the trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 37.25 crore on its opening weekend. “#BachchhanPaandey remains low over the weekend, mainly due to #TKF juggernaut that eclipsed the biz of *all* films… Did not witness growth on Day 3… Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr, Sun 12 cr. Total: ₹ 37.25 cr. #India biz," the trade analyst shared. However, certain reports have a different tale to tell.

As reported by BollywoodLife.com, Bachchhan Paandey’s box office collection is likely to be inflated. The report cites a source who claims that Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer earned no more than ₹8-9 crore net on day 1 and ₹6-7 crore net on day 2. This means its 2-day total will only be merely ₹14-16 crore net. The entertainment portal further claims that the box office collection of the movie is likely to be inflated only to save the face since the film is headlined by a major superstar.

The report also cites ‘a respected exhibitor from one of the premiere theatres’ who claims that Bachchhan Paandey did not see more than 10-12 patrons on its opening day. He further claims that some shows saw hardly 2-3 people in comparison to house full of The Kashmir Files.

While it is no secret that the movie has been getting tough competition from Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, whether its box office collection is inflated or not remains a secret.

For the unversed, Bachchhan Paandey is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles. The film is a remake of the 2014 Tamil movie ‘Veeram’. Bachchhan Paandey presents Akshay Kumar in the role of a gangster, whereas Kriti Sanon is playing the role of a journalist. The film was released in theatres on March 18.

