Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Makeup Artist Hospitalized After Leopard Attack in Filmcity

Akshay Kumar’s makeup artist, on the sets of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger shroff, was attacked by a leopard Friday night. The MUA, Shravan Vishwakarma, was dropping his friend on a bike, when his vehicle collided with a passing leopard on the road. He fell off the bike and then some local people took him for a treatment. The 27-year-old said that his treatment is being taken care by the production house.

Talking about the incident, the make up artist told Aaj Tak, “I had come to drop my friend from the bike. It was a little further from the shoot location and a pig crossed the road. I thought of getting out of here quickly. As soon as I increased the speed of the bike, I saw that a leopard was running after the pig."

He added, “My bike collided with the leopard. After that, all I remember is that I fell from the bike and the leopard was roaming around me, then I don’t remember anything. I had been unconscious. Later, people probably came and took me to the doctor."

Meanwhile, Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President Of All India Cine Workers, told a news channel, “Realising the seriousness of the matter, I have also tagged the Chief Minister and told them that such an incident has happened many times. As the President of All India Cine Workers, I demand to know who will guarantee the safety from the leopard that comes again and again in Film City, where thousands of shoots take place."

He added, “I want the government to pay attention to this matter. Filmcity has been built on three hundred acres. If you visit here at night, there is no facility of even street lights. There is a lack of lights and because of which accidents are happening continuously. The matter is near the helipad area, where the shooting of Akshay’s film was going on."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. The film will be releasing on December 25, 2023.

