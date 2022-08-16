Akshay Kumar's Birthday Wish to ‘Partner-in-crime’ Saif Ali Khan Has Main Khiladi Tu Anari Twist

Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. While the Tandav star actor has been receiving warm wishes from his colleagues and friends in the industry, his Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-star Akshay Kumar has a special birthday wish for him. On Tuesday, the Rakshabandhan actor took to Instagram and posted a video of him dancing to Main Khiladi Tu Anari’s title track which has been adapted in Akshay’s upcoming film Selfiee. The actor recalled his fondest memories from the film and penned a heartwarming birthday note for the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor.

In the video, we see Akshay rehearsing his dance steps, as he stood next to the choreographer. The actor is seen dancing on a lit-up stage. Taking to the captions, Akshay penned a sweet note for Saif. He wrote, “It’s been 28 years but dancing again to the tunes of Main Khiladi Tu Anari for #Selfiee still brings back fondest memories. Especially when it happens to be the birthday of my partner-in-crime in the original, Saif Ali Khan. He’s not on social media but wishes reach nonetheless 😊 Happy Birthday, brother!"

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of social media users chimed into the comments section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

On Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, social media is flooded with wishes for the Vikram Vedha actor. The best birthday greetings are, however, coming from his family members and close industry friends. Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan shared mushy posts for the actor. His sister Soha Ali Khan also took to Instagram to share a series of photos from Saif’s birthday bash.

In the first three photos, Soha and Saif can be sitting next to each other as the latter enjoys his birthday cake. The fourth photo is a family portrait featuring Saif, Kareena, Kunal Kemmu, Saba Pataudi, Soha and Saif’s three kids Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir. The last photo captures a candid conversation between Saif, Kunal and Ibrahim.

Sharing it, Soha wrote, “Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram 😜) 🎂 ❤️." Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. It is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name and will hit theatres on September 30 this year. Besides this, Saif will also be seen in Adipurush which will be released on January 12 next year.

