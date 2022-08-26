Akshay Kumar's 'Doppelganger' In The House of Dragon? Netizens Find Hilarious Similarities

The House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones has created a massive buzz online ever since the first episode was released. Set 200 years before the events of the Games Of Throne and the reign of Daenerys Targaryen, the prequel show chronicles the story of the civil war that shook the Targaryen family. What’s more interesting is that the desi Twitter has found uncanny similarities between the looks of the character King Viserys Targaryen, played by Paddy Considine and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

The internet claims that the duo is each other’s doppelgangers. While sharing photos of King Viseyrs on social media a barrage of netizens said, “Akshay Kumar is in HOTD also!" One user asked, “Why is Akshay Kumar looking like Viserys Targaryen in HoTD?" another added, “Akshay Kumar in as King Viserys Targaryen." The desi Twitter believes that the ruler of the seven kingdoms is the spitting image of the Khiladi of Bollywood. Take a look at it here:

Meanwhile, the first episode of the show raised anticipation about the ‘Queen who never was’ and the legitimate crown heir of King Viserys I Targaryen, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen who is a pure-blood Valyrain and a fierce dragon rider. Fans can anticipate that Rhaneyra’s reign is going to be filled with many obstacles as the first episode gave a tiny hint of the rift between King Viserys and his brother Prince Daemon Targaryen, who is the presumptive heir to the Iron Throne, but was shunned away by the ruler of the seven kingdoms.

The Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower, advised King Viserys against Daemon Targaryen and proposed to name Rhaenyra for his succession. The stage is set right for the civil war that’s about the erupt when the Targaryen House will meet its doom over the crown of the iron throne.

The first season of the fantasy show comprises 10 episodes. Indian viewers can watch the upcoming episodes on Disney+Hotstar every Monday.

