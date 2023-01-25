Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2, Capsule Gill and Udaan Might Release During These Months? Check It Out

It’s a new year and a fresh slate for Akshay Kumar. While the actor has amped the audience with the trailer of the first film of this year titled Selfiee, he has got some highly-anticipated releases in line as well such as Oh My God 2, Capsule Gill and more. However, Akshay Kumar’s fans are still curious about their release date since nothing has been made public as of now. While there have been reports that Capsule Gill, Udaana and Oh My God 2 are in their post-production stage, there are some speculations about their release frame.

As per a source close to Bollywood Hungama, Akshay Kumar is looking forward to a hectic summer since some of his films might release in that time window. Additionally, none of those films will take the OTT route. The source shared, “Akshay Kumar’s next two theatrical releases after Selfiee will be Oh My God! 2 and Capsule Gill. The two films will be released in the window of April to July. These two will be followed by Udaan."

The source further explained, “The order of release may change, but all 3 are theatrical films. There is also a possibility of Udaan to arrive before Oh My God! 2 or Capsule Gill. Akshay is just waiting to chart out his release calendar in a certain way to spike enough excitement for all his releases. All 3 films post Selfiee are close to his heart, and he wants to be sure on the release period."

Besides Selfiee, Oh My God 2, Udaan and Capsule Gill, Akshay Kumar would also be bracing for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that has been helmed by Ek Tha Tiger fame film-maker Ali Abbas Zafar. The action-entertainer will also star Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and is slated to release around Christmas this year.

