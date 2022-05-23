Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj Lands In Another Controversy - Will Its Release Be Affected?

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next movie, Prithviraj. The film is the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles. In the film, Akshay will be playing the role of warrior king Prithviraj, whereas Manushi will be seen essaying the role of his love interest, Samyukta. The film will hit theatres on June 3. However, days ahead of its release, it has landed in some controversies.

As reported by E-Times, Akhil Bharatiya Veer Gurjar Mahasabha has said that Prithviraj was a Gurjar and therefore he should be presented in the film not as a Rajput, but as a Gurjar. Reportedly, the Mahasabha has also said that they will not allow the release of the film if Prithviraj is presented as a Rajput. The entertainment portal also reports that Mahasabha’s Rajasthan state president, Manish Bhargad, claimed to have met the film’s producer last year when he showed ‘historic evidence’ to the makers to avoid factual errors.

Earlier E-Times also reported that the Karni Sena also demanded a title change for the film. Reportedly, Karni Sena wanted the makers to name the film, ‘Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’. “We have met Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj films and they have promised to make the change to the title. They have agreed to honour our demand," Karni Sena member Surjeet Singh Rathore told E-Times. He also said that if their demand isn’t met, they will not allow the release of the film in Rajasthan. “We have already warned the exhibitors of Rajasthan about the same. If the title of the film does not change to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, we will not allow them to show the film in Rajasthan," he added. Meanwhile, Prithviraj there is no official comment from Yash Raj Films’ on the Karni Sena’s demands so far.

