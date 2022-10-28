Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu Earns Rs 8.75 Cr While Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God Mints Rs 4.15 Cr on Day 3 at Box Office

Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Sidharth Malhotra’s Thank God clashed at the box office when they were released in theatres on October 25. After registering a recent opening at the box office, both films are now witnessing a decline in their total collections. As reported by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Akshay’s Ram Setu earned Rs 8.75 crores on Thursday. Previously, it earned Rs 11.40 crores and Rs 15.25 crores on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 35.40 crores.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn’s Thank God earned Rs 4.15 crores on Thursday, taking its total box office collection so far to Rs 18.25 crores.

Of both the films, clearly, Akshar Kumar’s Ram Setu is leading. Earlier it was also reported that Ram Setu has emerged as Akshay Kumar’s biggest opener of 2022. This came as a huge relief for the actor whose other releases this year - Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan and Samrat Prithviraj did not perform well at the box office.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha in the lead, Ram Setu revolved around an archaeologist who worked to investigate the nature of the Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality. The film is Produced by Prime Video alongside Cape of Good Films, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

On the other hand, Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar. With Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, the film is an official remake of the Danish film Sorte kugler.

