Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu Lands In Legal Trouble, Accused of 'False Portrayal of Issues'

Even before its release, Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu has landed in legal trouble. Recently, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter and accused the makers of ‘falsely portraying’ the Ram Setu issues in the movie. In his Tweet, Swamy mentioned that he will also be seeking compensation from the makers of the movie.

“The suit for compensation has been finalised by my associate Satya Sabharwal Adv. I am suing Akshay Kumar, actor & Karma Media for damages caused by falsification in the portrayal of the Ram Setu issue in their film for release," the tweet read.

In another Tweet, Subramanian Swamy also targeted Akshay Kumar over his citizenship and went on to say that the actor can even be arrested. “If Actor Akshay Kumar is a foreign citizen then we can ask he be arrested and evicted his adopted country," he wrote.

Ram Setu stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushratt Bharucha in the lead. It revolves around an archaeologist who is working to investigate the nature of Ram Setu bridge to figure out if it is a myth or a reality. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on October 24 this year.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently gearing for the release of his next movie, Raksha Bandhan. The film that stars Bhmi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth and Seema Pahwa in key roles. Raksha Bandhan will hit theatres on August 11. This means that the movie will clash at the box office with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha.

