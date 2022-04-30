Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu Poster Gets Brutally Trolled: 'Director Did A Real Bad Job With...'

After facing backlash for endorsing a pan masala brand, Akshay Kumar is again getting trolled, and this time for the poster of his upcoming film. A new poster of Akshay’s next film ‘Ram Setu’ was unveiled on April 29. In the poster, while Akshay is seen with a flambeau, his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez has a torch in her hand. “A glimpse into the world of Ram Setu," Akshay wrote while sharing the poster. He mentioned that the film will hit the theaters on Diwali, 2022.

As soon as the poster was shared, the internet couldn’t keep calm. Akshay’s fans have already labeled the film as “biggest adventure movie" of Bollywood. “A big out and out adventure ever made in Bollywood," a tweet read.

But there was a section of users who questioned the logic behind lighting a fire when Jacqueline is already holding a torch. A user wrote, “Why is the guy holding a flame when the girl is holding a fully working torch?" “Director does a real bad job with Mashaal and a Torchlight being used in parallel,’ another tweeted.

Ram Setu is directed by filmmaker Abhishek Sharma. The film will stream on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release.

