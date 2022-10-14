Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu Receives Its Own Official Game, Details Inside

The Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu, which will release on October 25, just got its own official game with the title ‘Ram Setu: The Run.’ Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the first visuals from the game which contained action-packed sequences, taking down enemies, driving jeeps, and avoiding drone attacks amongst other fun challenges. The game has been developed by India’s game company nCore Games which has partnered with the makers of the film to create it. Akshay captioned the post and wrote: “The mission is challenging. The action is endless…Transform into Aryan Kulshreshtha, my avatar in #RamSetu: TheRun and be a part of the world of Ram Setu. Download the official game of #RamSetu! Link in bio."

Take a look at the video here.

The game was announced and launched on Friday, October 14. It contains several impressive visuals, responsive controls, and detailed, colourful locations. In the game, players can don the roles of Dr. Aryan Kulshrestha, Sandra, or AP — Akshay Kumar’s, Jacqueline Fernandez’s, and Satyadev’s characters in the movie, respectively.

Ram Setu stars Akshay Kumar as an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu. In the fictional story, the bridge is known in English as Adam’s Bridge and Akshay’s character has just three days to save a crucial part of history. The film is touted to be a thriller and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles.

Hinging on the sentiment that gaming should be made accessible to all, Ram Setu: The Run was developed by the Mumbai-based team Dot9 Games (part of the nCore Games ecosystem). Reportedly, the makers told the media that the game is an attempt “at marrying our prowess in game development with a blockbuster IP to bring a polished, entertaining gaming experience that anyone can just pick up and play." The game can supposedly be played even on low-end smartphones and tablets as the team has optimized it well enough to make it playable.

