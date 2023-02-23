Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee Gets U/A Certificate, Becomes His 4th Movie To Have Zero Cuts: Report

Ahead of its release, Selfiee has created a huge buzz among the masses. Not just because it is Akshay Kumar’s first release of the year, but also the fact that it makes him share the screen space with Emraan Hashmi for the first time. Now, just a couple of days ahead of the movie’s release, it has been brought forth that the examining committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly passed Selfiee with a U/A certificate. Not just that but, according to a Bollywood Hungama report, not a single audio, or visual cut was imposed by the Censor Board, making it Akshay’s fourth film to be cleared with zero cuts, after COVID.

The report revealed that the CBFC cleared Raj Mehta directorial, nearly about 2 weeks ago. And the makers received the U/A certificate on February 8. Citing the censor certificate, the report claimed that the length of the movie is 143 minutes, which makes Selfiee’s runtime 2 hours and 23 minutes. CBFC clearing Selfiee with zero cuts makes it Akshay’s seventh movie and his fourth film after COVID to be passed with no deletion and modification. Well, it is definitely a feat, as presently movies are witnessing CBFC’s stricter versions of all time.

In case you are wondering, post-pandemic era Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom was the first movie to be cleared with zero cuts and U/A certification. Akshay and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi witnessed the same. In 2022, while Raksha Bandhan was awarded a U certificate, the CBFC didn’t urge any cuts in it. However, in the same year, CBFC censored Bachchhan Paandey for its action sequences and double-meaning dialogues. While Samrat Prithviraj was asked to change dialogues in four places, Ram Setu also faced censoring and alterations in dialogues.

Coming back to Akshay Kumar’s upcoming release, Selfiee also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The comedy film is helmed by JugJugg Jeeyo's famed director Raj Mehta and is all set to hit the theatres on February 24. In case you don’t know, Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, Driving License, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

