Akshay Kumar’s Son Aarav Kumar’s Selfie With Cousin Naomika Saran Goes Viral, Take a Look

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav prefers staying away from the limelight. However, the young star kid enjoys a massive fan following and often features on Akshay Kumar. Recently a selfie of him posing with his cousin sister has gone viral. Twinkle’s niece Naomika shared a photo on her Instagram handle, which got all the netizens talking.

While Aarav looked uber cool in an indigo shirt and a neckpiece while Naomika looked pretty in a white dress and a locket. Naomika is the daughter of Rinke Khanna (sister of Twinkle Khanna) and husband Samir Saran. Rinke is the younger daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and his estranged wife, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia.

Speaking of Aarav, the star kid is rarely captured by paparazzi too. Earlier on a TV show Akshay revealed that his son wants to stay away from the limelight and that he respects it. Akki also reportedly stated that Aarav is not in favour of telling people that he is Akshay Kumar’s son.

Speaking of Rinke, she featured in films like, ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’, ‘Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai’, ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’, ‘Yeh Hai Jalwa’, ‘Jhankaar Beats’ and ‘Chameli’. She has been away from silver screen.

Twinkle has also been away from doing films. Time and again, she admitted that she was terrible at acting and is now happy being an author and columnist, apart from being mother to her kids. She is currently persuing her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths University in London.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will next be seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 with Pankaj Tripathi. He also has the remake of Soorarai Pottru and Capsule Gill in his kitty.

