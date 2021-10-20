Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to Have an Extended Climax with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh

A year and half after it was originally scheduled to release, Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated cop-film Sooryavanshi will hit the theatres on Diwali. Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Sooryavanshi is the fourth movie in Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ which also includes Singham 1 and 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. Both Ranveer and Ajay have extended cameos in the film, which is apparent through the trailer. Now, according to latest reports, more details about Ajay and Ranveer’s appearances have been revealed.

A report in Bollywood Life quoted a “well-placed" source in the industry saying the climax of Sooryavanshi is going to be an all out blast, with three big stars – Ajay Devgn aka Singham and Ranveer Singh aka Simmba joining forces with Akshay Kumar for 35 minutes. Rohit Shetty is expected to have pulled out all the stops, to get everybody in the theatre clapping and whistling.

Sooryavanshi was the first Bollywood film that got delayed from March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, Akshay, Ajay and Ranveer featured in a video celebrating the films “comeback" to the big screen. The video was shot in an empty cinema hall. “Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas," the caption read.

Akshay and the team of Sooryavanshi had announced the release of the film by applauding Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for opening up theatres in the state. Sharing a BTS picture, Akshay had written, “So many families would be thanking Uddhav Thackeray today. Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from October 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - Aa Rahi hai Police (Now nobody can stop, the police is coming)."

Sooryavanshi revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Jaaved Jaafri, Gulshan Grover and Nikitin Dheer among others.

