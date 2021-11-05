Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi: Where to Watch, Book Tickets, Movie Review, Box Office, Star Cast and More

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is one of the most anticipated releases this year as it is finally releasing on the big screen after several delays. The film is also one of the first ones to have a theatrical release after a long time of theatres being shut. The third instalment of Shetty’s cop dramas, it will also see a cameo from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn who were previously the leads of his cop films Simmba and Singham respectively.

Here are some important facts to note about Sooryavanshi.

>Where to watch:

The film was released on November 5 in theatres across the country. However, it is not available to stream on OTT platforms at this moment.

>Book Tickets:

The tickets of Sooryavanshi can be booked on BookMyShow or on PayTM for theatres near you. Tickets can also be booked through Amazon Pay.

>Director and Star Cast:

The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. It stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif as a married couple, Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham, Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram ‘Simmba’ Bhalerao, Jaaved Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Niharica Raizada among others.

>Sooryavanshi Trailer:

The trailer was released on March 2, 2020. Take a look at it:

Sooryavanshi will see Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif reunite for the 6th time after films like Namaste London, Tees Maar Khan, Singh is King, Welcome, De Dana Dan and Humko Deewana Kar Gaye.

