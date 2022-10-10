Akshay Tanksale: It's a Struggle and Long Journey for Marathi Actors to Bag Good Roles in Hindi Films | Exclusive

For the past few weeks, actor Akshay Tanksale has been encountering money transfer requests from known and unknown people. This is because of the popularity of his latest google pay commercial, which has crossed over 30M views on YouTube. The Marathi actor shares that the ad has definitely helped him gain more followers and fans recently.

“Since the ad is out, people on the road, in shops etc joke about how I should send them money using google pay. They also share their number and say stuff like we are waiting for some money. It is fun as it shows how a single ad can make such a huge impact. Interestingly, it has also got me more auditions for Hindi ads, which is so important for a young actor like me."

Akshay recently travelled to Kenya and witnessed the incredible Masai Mara. “Every year, I make it a point to spend time with myself and do things for me. Since the pandemic and lockdown I did not do much travelling. So this year I chose Masai Mara. I am so glad I got to witness the exceptional place. It is a once in a lifetime experience. In my first visit I go to sight so many animals and it was amazing. They have a saying there, ‘when animals meet people’! And it’s so true. We are in their world. And it was exceptional experiencing that."

Advertisement

He adds that he had the good fortune of witnessing hunting scenes of a cheetah and lioness. “I also saw the migration of wildebeests which they call the eighth wonder. Everyone should visit this place and experience the world of animals. Nature is just so beautiful."

The Pune-born actor is gearing up for some exciting projects ahead, one of which is Maddock Films’ Happy Teacher’s Day. The film is directed by Mikhil Musale and stars Nimrit Kaur and Radhika Madaan. It is written by Kshitij Patwardhan. “It is a struggle and long journey for Marathi actors to bag good roles in Hindi films. I am glad that the makers found me worthy of the role. I would also like to thank Kshitij for it. I have been a part of Hindi films such as Rashmi Rocket and Class of 83, and slowly and steadily I see how my character length in projects have been increasing. I feel blessed to be getting work with big banners."

Akshay’s upcoming projects include Mushak, his first film as a lead, and films such as Dil Dosti Duniyadari, Satarcha Salman, Chaukya and Girlfriend/Boyfriend.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here