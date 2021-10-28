Akshaya, Daughter of 'Cuckoo With Comali' Fame Chef Damu, Opens Dental Clinic

Chef Damu and Venkatesh Bhatt were the most-liked judges on the superhit show, “Cooku With Comali", which had its last episode aired recently. With two seasons already aired, the fans are now eagerly waiting for the next one.

The main reason for the show’s success was the people who came as ‘clowns’ on the show. People like Sarath, Bala, Shakthi, Sunita, Parvathi, and Shivangi were some of the guests, who spiced up the show with their jokes. Although the show is over now, viewers are still curious about the lives of the people, who featured in “Cooku with Comali", and what they’re doing currently after the huge popularity they gained on the show.

Many YouTube channels are posting videos about the current lives of “Cooku With Comali" celebrities. It recently came to light that Akshaya, the daughter of Chef Damu, has opened a dental clinic in Chennai, named ‘1434 Dental Studio’. Both Damu and Venkatesh attended the inauguration ceremony of the hospital and congratulated her for her endeavour. Akshaya shared a photo of the clinic from her Instagram account. You can see it here:

Akshaya and Archana have started this clinic together. Speaking of the clinic’s mission, they said, “Our mission is not only to provide dental care but also to provide facial care. We also offer the latest and most advanced facial treatments including botox, fillers and lasers. Our mission is to ensure that our clients’ facial beauty is enhanced."

