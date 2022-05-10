Akshaya Deodhar Wearing Mangalsutra in New Video. Did She Secretly Marry Hardeek Joshi?

Akshaya Deodhar and Hardeek Joshi, the much-loved couple in the Marathi Industry, got engaged on May 3. The duo gave a pleasant shock to their fans on the eve of Akshaya Tritiya. As soon as the couple uploaded the photos of their engagement ceremony, congratulatory messages started pouring in.

Fans, along with the celebs, including Sayali Sanjeev, Rasika Sunil and Shivani Boakar were among the first ones from the Marathi industry to congratulate the couple.

But there’s more. A video of Akshaya wearing a mangalsutra is currently going viral on social media. And the fans are now wondering if the two got married secretly.

A video of Akshay Deodhar is going viral on the internet. In this video, Akshay is seen in a yellow and white saree and a mangalsutra is seen around her neck. After watching the video, fans are wondering whether the two got married secretly. This video of Akshay appears old. One of her fan pages shared the video, which made the fans doubt whether the couple got married or not.

But after seeing the video fans continue to share good luck wishes to the couple. Now, the fans are looking forward to the wedding of the two actors. One of the most popular couples on the small screen is now ready to support each other in real life as well.

Akshaya is quite active on social media, and she has 1.2 million followers on her Instagram. She gained a lot of attention and was recognised for her character Anjali in the show Tuzyat Jeev Rangla, which aired in Zee Marathi. She played the role of a teacher at school and was cast opposite Hardeek Joshi.

