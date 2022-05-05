Akshaya Deodhar’s Ex-Boyfriend Suyash Tilak Congratulates Her On Her Engagement

The popular on-screen couple of Marathi show Tujhyat Jeev Rangla has turned their reel love story into a real one. Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar got engaged on May 03 in a grand ceremony and we can say it was nothing less than a fairy tale. Akshaya has shared the mesmerising photos of two from their big day twinning in pink. While various celebrities and fans showered her post with love and blessings, one comment that caught the eyes of the netizens was from Suyash Tilak, the ex-boyfriend of Akshaya.

Akshaya broke the news of her engagement with Hardeek through a series of Instagram posts. On the first post of Akshaya where she can be seen posing with Hardeek in a pink saree, various celebrities, including Gautami Deshpande, Akshay Tanksale, Shivani Baokar and others commented. However, one comment that was unexpected for the fans was from Suyash. Suyash wrote, “Congratulations" below Akshaya’s post. Akshaya too responded to the comment and wrote, “Thank You" followed by a smiley emoticon.

The comment was unusual as Akshaya and Suyash were reportedly dating but they never addressed it publicly. They were said to be one of the most-talked about couples in the Marathi industry. If reports are to be believed, the two called it quits due to the long-distance relationship. Akshaya and Suyash used to post a lot of pictures together which they deleted after the break-up.

Earlier, in an interview with Etimes, Suyash revealed that he is good friends with her ex and his Aayushi is quite understanding. For the unversed, Suyash got married to Aayushi Bhave in October last year and is leading a happy married life.

Now, almost six months after Suyash’s wedding, Akshaya has also taken a step further in her life by getting engaged to Hardeek. After looking at Suaysh’s comment below Akshaya’s post, we can clearly say both surely have a cordial relationship.

