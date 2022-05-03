Akshaya Tritiya 2022: From Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn, B-town Celebs Extend Warm Greetings

Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated worldwide as one of the most auspicious days for Hindus. On this day, buying gold and property is considered auspicious, as it is believed to bring prosperity and health. To mark the occasion, several Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Kiara Advani among others took to social media to extend warm greetings.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to wish fans on the auspicious day.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and wrote, “May you be blessed with prosperity & good luck, this #AkshayaTritiya. 🙏."

Wishing for good health and prosperity of all of his fans, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya. May the Lord keep you and your family safe, healthy and happy always! 🙏🙏 #AkshayTritiya."

Paresh Rawal too extended greetings to his fans by sharing a tweet.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Madhuri Dixit too posted a gorgeous picture and wished her fans on Akshaya Tritiya.

Kiara Advani too shared her beautiful potrait and extended greetings on Akshaya Tritiya.

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to share a family picture as he wished his fans on the auspicious ocassion.

Karan Kundrra also took to his Instagram Stories and shared a warm wish.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be one of the most auspicious days as it marks the harbinger of good luck in the Hindu calendar. Also known as Akha Teej, devotees believe that that the occasion is best suited for conducting various rituals, rites and yagyas. A tradition associated with Akshaya Tritiya is that of buying gold. It is believed that buying a gold bar or gold jewellery will bring forth good luck and prosperity. Akshaya Tritiya 2022 is being be celebrated on Tuesday, May 2 along with Eid.

